Dorothy
Ellis
MARION/MURRELLS INLET -- Our beloved Dorothy Hunter Thames Ellis passed on Monday, September 14, 2020, as she watched the sunrise over Murrells Inlet. Born in Marion, she was the youngest daughter of the late Jones Thomas and Carolyn Stroman Hunter. A loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, she is survived by her daughters Carolyn Thames Lotz (George) of Columbus, GA; Ashley Thames Gray (Eric) of Murrells Inlet, SC; and her son J. Campbell Thames (Katie) of Myrtle Beach, SC. Her extended family includes six grandchildren: Martin Lotz, Mallory Lotz, Ashton Gray, Lindsay Gray, Pierson Thames, Grady Thames, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was previously married to Jack Thames until his death in 1983, and later to William "Billy" Ellis until his death in 2012.
She cherished her friendships, hometown of Marion, porch visits, and all things Murrells Inlet.
She was a lifelong educator, first as a school teacher, and later as a purveyor of fine antiques. After receiving her Bachelor of Arts in English from Converse College, she taught in several schools, most recently Pee Dee Academy. At PDA she was Director of the Senior play and Sponsor for Student Council. After retiring from teaching, she turned her passion for traveling and antiques into Theodosia's Antiques.
Witty, authentic, creative and talented, many knew her as storyteller extraordinaire, and avid Bridge player. Her passion for rug hooking produced beautiful tapestries, cherished by her family.
A member of Marion Baptist, she served in many capacities, including writing the history of the church, and regularly attended Live Oak Church.
Graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, SC, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 3PM. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Jones Thomas and Carolyn Stroman Hunter Chair in English Literature, Francis Marion University Foundation, PO Box 100547 Florence, SC 29502; Marion Baptist Church, 106 S Main Street Marion, SC 29571; and Live Oak Church PO Box 30805 Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
In an effort to help against the current Covid-19 pandemic, the service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) facebook page for those unable to attend. For all those present, social distancing and use of masks is encouraged.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
