Earnest Hamilton "Ham"
McLaughlin
Earnest Hamilton "Ham" McLaughlin of Truman, Arkansas, formerly of Effingham, departed this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the family residence at the age of 76 years, 11 months and 20 days.
He was born Sunday, September 19, 1943, in Effingham, SC to the late Blanche Mixon McLaughlin and Elarice McLaughlin. He was a sheet metal worker and was of the Nazarene faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
He is survived by three sons, Earnest McLaughlin (Sandra), Joey McLaughlin (Crystal) and Chad McLaughlin; nine grandchildren, Taylor McLaughlin, Zachary McLaughlin, Dylan Petit, Gavin Becker, Miranda Rocha, Marissa Rocha, Melania McLaughlin, Jordan McLaughlin and Blake McLaughlin; four great-grandchildren, Heaven McLaughlin, Randy Rocha, Jr., Randon Rocha and Hazel Petit; cousins, John McLaughlin and Amanda McLaughlin; and a very close friend, Miller Fickett and family from the State of Washington.
Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at McLaughlin Cemetery in Effingham directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Home.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 15th, at the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.