Edna Hunter Fred, 85, of Jacksonville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020 at the George Morris Care Facility after a battler with cancer. Born in Florence, South Carolina, Edna attended the public schools and graduated from Wilson High School in 1953. She graduated with honors from Benedict College in 1957 and later earned her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania in 1970.
Enda married and later relocated to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where her two children Felicia and Christopher were born. Her professional life began as a teacher-librarian in South Carolina; however, she found her calling with the Pennsylvania State Department of Public Welfare. She held many positions during her 30 year career and retired as Director of Operations in 1991. Not one to sit still, Edna continued to work after retirement as a graduate school recruiter for the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Work; childcare resource developers; and a substitute teacher in Jacksonville, FL.
When she was 13 years old, Edna accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. She was baptized at Savannah Grove Baptist Church in Effingham, SC. After relocating to Philadelphia, Edna continued to serve the Lord proudly for many years at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where she enjoyed a special relationship with Pastor Emeritus Albert F. Campbell. In Jacksonville, Edna joined The Bethel Church under Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr. Music was always special in Edna's life; at one time, she sang in three choirs. At Bethel, she planned to sit quietly during the first couple of years, but those plans changed when she was asked by Pastor McKissick, Sr. to chair "The Senior Citizens Weekend". Until her illness, she was an active member of the choir and the Changing Women Sunday School. Edna loved her fellow church members, music and family.
The jewels of her life are her two children, Felicia of Lansdowne, PA; and Christopher (Virginia) of Jacksonville; and life partner of 30 years, George E. Bishop. Edna's memory will be cherished by her sister, Virginia H. Robinson, and brother, Allie E. (Barbara) Brooks, Jr. of Florence, SC; nieces and nephews, Cheryl Robinson, A. Russell, Raleigh Marlon (Chanelle) Russell; special cousins, Raleigh (Loretta) Russell, Sr., Delores McNeal and Evelyn Kershaw; three grandnieces and three grandnephews; special friends include: Gerri Jackson, Mary Hogan, Felecia Blakshear, Jhamone Hill and Elder Caldwell; The Changing Women Sunday School Class; fellow choir members, and alumni from Wilson High School and Benedict College held a special place in Edna's heart.
The viewing will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4:00 pm -6:00 pm at Patterson Funeral Home, 6615 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32211. A memorial service is scheduled for next month. For more details, visit http://bit.ly/EdnaHFred
