Elizabeth Irby



Vaught



Elizabeth Irby Vaught was born September 6, 1934 to the late Ethel Irby Reed and Cleave Bogan in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She departed her earthly life, August 2, 2020 in Florence, South Carolina.



She was preceded in death by both parents, step-father James Reed. She was one of five children of which four preceded her in death. Frank ( Vineland, NJ), James and Helen (Cincinnati, Ohio) and George (Spartanburg, SC). Elizabeth attend the Spartanburg elementary and secondary parochial schools. She was introduced to Army Private Curtis Lee Vaught of Curry, North Carolina by her sister and brother-in-law Army Private Lucious Williams.



After a brief courtship, Curtis and Elizabeth were married on June 7, 1952 in Spartanburg, SC. Their love story continued several decades until Curtis' passing April 1, 1993. Of the union 3 children, the late Leonard Earl, Christell, and Pamela. September 1986, her grandson, James Curtis (JC) became the other man in her life.



Elizabeth was a Deaconess at Mt. Olive Baptist Church ( East Orange, NJ).She held Elective Offices in all the following Houses: Past Worthy Matron of Morning Star Chapter No. 4 O.E.S. (Newark, NJ). Most Ancient Matron of Darcas No. 16 (Montclai, NJ) Lady of Knight Templar (Newark, NJ) Annie Burton Court R.E.A. Court No.1 (Montclai, NJ) ADAH Court No.14, Daughter of Sphinx Court No. 14 (Newark, NJ), Bethany College Rose of Seven Seals (Newark,NJ), Past District Deputy Grand Matron (Newark, NJ). Mentor of the Rainbow Circle Youth Dept. Helped the President of the Eastern Star Women's Day as a Chairman for 10 years.,The Lord decided to call Elizabeth (The Queen ) and give her wings. She loved the Lord with every inch of her body and soul.



She will be truly missed by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends, A Close friend for years, Ms. Aazon Lighty.



Celebration of Life will take place at Arlington National cemetery Monday September 14,2020. Service are in the professional hands of Backus Funeral home and Marshall March funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store