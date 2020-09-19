Ethel Coble



Sims



FLORENCE - Ethel Coble Sims, 74, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.



She was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late Charlie G. and Clara Coble.



After graduating high school, Ethel earned her cosmetology license. She made many friends during the years she worked as a hairdresser.



Ethel was a devoted mother to her two children. She cooked delicious meals, helped with all school projects, created unique Halloween costumes, and sewed many dresses for her daughter.



Ethel is preceded in death by her husband, Bud Sims, and a brother, Lewis Coble. She is survived by son, Brandon Lee (Stacey) Sims of Jackson, TN; daughter, Lindsay S. (Nick) Narvaez of Houston, TX; and grand-daughter, Kylie Sawyer.



A memorial service was held for close family and friends on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.



Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1201 Cherokee Rd., Florence, SC 29501.



