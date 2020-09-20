Frank "Billy"



David, Jr.



BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. -- Frank "Billy" David, Jr. was born on December 17, 1953 in Marlboro County to Hazel S. David and the late Frank David, Sr. He departed this life on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at McLeod Hospital in Cheraw, SC.



Billy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He attended the public schools of Marlboro County and graduated from Blenheim High School in 1971. He furthered his education at Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, TN. He worked in his parents' business, Frank David Trucking, which later became HS David Trucking, where his CB handle was "Fried Egg." He also worked in various trucking businesses in Florence.



Billy was preceded in death by his father, Frank David, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Hazel S. David; two daughters and their five children- Denise (Damion), grandchildren, Damiya and Deanna McLaurin, of Bennettsville, SC, and Kimberly (Kendrick), grandchildren, Kadaijah, Keshawn, and Kyle Johnson of Florence, SC; two sisters, Marian R. David and Robin D. Sally; one niece, Brandi D. Sally, a special aunt, Mildred G. David, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 3pm in the Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bennettsville. Bethea Funeral Home is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store