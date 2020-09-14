George Harold



FLORENCE - George Harold Liebenrood, 91, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Mr. Liebenrood was born on December 29, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Charles William Liebenrood and Sarah Louise Liebenrood.



He was a graduate of Moultrie High School and Clemson College. He graduated from Clemson with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Husbandry. After graduation, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army. After returning from his tour of duty, he continued to serve in the US Army Reserves and later in the Air Force Reserves. After twenty-eight years of service, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.



He began his career with Clemson University Extension Service in Saint George, South Carolina. He then attended Graduate School at Colorado State University, where he received a Master's Degree in Extension Education.



He returned to South Carolina as Assistant County Agent in Clarendon County. He was later named County Agent in Bamberg County and Horry County. In 1969, he was named Clemson University District Extension Agent for the Pee Dee region. He held this position until 1984.



During his career, he was the recipient of the National County Agents Distinguished Service Award and the Sigma Phi Epsilon Distinguished Service Award. On April 14, 2014, he was inducted into the Clemson University A. Frank Lever Hall of Fame.



After his retirement, he moved to Florence, South Carolina, and assumed the position of Executive Director of the Florence City-County Agricultural Commission. He served in this position for twelve years. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.



He accomplished a great deal during his lifetime, but he is most noted as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Ann Coleman Liebenrood of the home; sons, George H. Liebenrood, Jr. (Lynn) of Latta, SC, Steven Edward Liebenrood (Lynn) of Florence, SC, John Newell Liebenrood (Amy) of Summerville SC, and Alan Benson Liebenrood of Florence, SC; and grandchildren, Drew, Nick, Adam, Stephanie, William, James, Sarah, and Robert. He is also survived by sixteen great-grandchildren, along with many loving nieces and nephews.



Due to Covid 19, the family will have a private ceremony, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Florence, SC, or McLeod Hospice.



