George Starr "Skip" Cummings
George Starr "Skip"

Cummings

George Starr "Skip" Cummings of Lamar, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Cummings was born on December 3, 1947, the son of the late Margaret McMillan Cummings Tunstall and George Russell Cummings. He was a 1970 graduate of Campbell University, Buies Creek, NC. At the time of his death, he had retired as manager from The Carpet Store in Hartsville, SC. For many years he was an employee of New York Carpet World.

Mr. Cummings is survived by his wife, Pamela Windham Cummings, of the home; daughters, Cathy Parnell (Eddie), Fran Matthews (Joey) and Starr Rogers (Bryan) all of Timmonsville; grandchildren, Sarah Matthews, Jacob Parnell, Mason Matthews, Abby Grace Parnell, Carter Matthews, Bryan Luke Rogers and Melody Parnell; and great-grandchild, Jayden Matthews.

Graveside Service for Mr. Cummings will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Salem Cemetery of Darlington County in Timmonsville, SC, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Salem United Methodist Church, c/o Sandra Hudson, 1574 Hibiscus Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Published in SCNow on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
(843) 662-5251
