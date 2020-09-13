Harvin Legrand



Hines



Harvin Legrand Hines was born December 2, 1958 in Florence County to the late Isiah and Effie Dell Flemming Hines. He departed this life on September 5, 2020, in Columbia, SC. During his youth and young adult years he attended Salem United Methodist Church.



Harvin was a graduate of Wilson High School class of 1977. He also attended Florence-Darlington Technical College. He joined the Armed Forces, where he served in the United States Marines Corps Reserve.



After returning home from serving in the Military, he worked at Florence Pee Dee Mental Health Facility. Afterwards, he advanced to sales at Parrott's Furniture Warehouse, where he was the highest grossing salesman in the Eastern District. He wanted a career change and moved to Columbia where he worked as a laboratory technician for Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. Later he moved to Georgia where he worked as a technician at E-Z- Go Golf Carts. Harvin had many jobs throughout his life, and he was successful. He worked until his health began to fail.



He was also an avid lover of fishing and sports cars.



Left to cherish his memories are: his loving daughter, Vanosia Michelle Hines; sister Rev. Judy H. (Bishop Arnold) Williams; brothers Norris (Patricia) Hines, Terence (Janice) Hines; aunts; Margie Hines, Mary Aikens, Martha Spears, Lindora (David) James, Loubertha Hines, Eloise Hines, Lela Hines; uncle Raleigh (Mary) Flemming; great uncles; Rev. Lawrence (Henrietta) Harley, Arthur (Barbara) Harley and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Funeral Services will be 10 am Monday September 14, 2020 at Backus Funeral home Memorial Chapel, burial will follow in the Florence National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store