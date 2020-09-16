Howard



Edwards



DILLON --Graveside Services for Howard Lester Edwards will be held 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Pyerian Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 3:00 - 4:00 P.M. at the cemetery.



Howard Edwards, 78, went to his heavenly home Monday, September 14, 2020.



Born in Dillon County on December 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Lester and Addie Edwards . Mr. Edwards was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a friend to everyone he met.



Survivors include his wife; Betty Edwards, children; Greg Edwards of Dillon, Chris (Pam) Edwards of Florence, Beth (Ryan) King of Dillon, Jan Edwards of Dillon, grandchildren; Jacob Edwards, Luke King, Landon King, Lauren King, siblings; Edward (Jerri) Edwards of Dillon and Judy (Bill) Bailey of Linville, NC.



The Edwards family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Agapé Hospice and Mrs. Bobbie Lee, RN.



Memorials may be made to The Gideons International; P.O. Box 111 Dillon, SC 29536.



