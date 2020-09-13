Jack B.



PAMPLICO -- A Private Funeral service for Mr. Jack B. Woodberry will be conducted 12 Noon Monday, September 14, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Mill Branch African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Pamplico, SC directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Mr. Jack Benjamin "JB – Rabbit" Woodberry, of Pamplico, South Carolina, the son of the late Reverend Emma Lee Woodberry Stuckey and the late Reverend Rasmus Stuckey passed away in his home on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 89.



JB was born and raised in a religious home along with Gennell, Felicia, Lois, Fredia and Woodrow. He and his parents, the late Reverend Emma Lee Woodberry Stuckey and the late Reverend Rasmus Stuckey were members of The House of God Keith Dominion Church, Pamplico, South Carolina where his mother was a Reverend for many years. In addition to his being a life-long member, he was involved in many church activities, including playing music during many services.



Believing that holy matrimony is ordained of God, on June 28, 1959, JB and Evelyn Andrews were married, and the couple has one daughter.



JB balanced his time between attending the Public Schools of Florence County, Marsh Lumber Company, La-Z-Boy Furniture Company and Delta Mills Inc. (formerly J.P. Stevens and Company).



JB was a devoted husband and father. He was kind, and soft-spoken, and always telling jokes to anyone who would listen. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Creator.



Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Andrews Woodberry of the home; his daughter, Kristal Woodberry of the home; adopted sister Felicia of Virginia; a special nephew, Woodrow (Gloria) Stuckey; two sisters-in-law, Rosan Andrews and Lizzie (Leon) Grant both of Pamplico, SC; a brother-in-law, DeLeon (Ann) Andrews of Myrtle Beach, SC ; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and many dear friends.



Public viewing will be at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3PM - 6 PM.



