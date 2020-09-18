1/
Jessie Stewart
Jessie Stewart, 43, of Effingham, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Mr. Stewart was born a son of the late Terry Wilson Stewart, Sr. and Wanda Annette Eaddy Stewart. He worked as a hotel auditor.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Wilson Stewart, Jr.

Surviving are his brothers, Dewey Wayne Stewart, Sr. of Effingham and Martin Anthony (Marsha) Eaddy of Cayce, SC.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Home Chapel.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Saturday at the funeral home.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Published in SCNow on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
(843) 662-5251
