Joe Lynch
Joe

Lynch

EFFINGHAM -- Rannie Joseph Lynch, 71, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, Sept.15 at 2:00 p.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Monday at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed.

Mr. Lynch was born in Florence County, the son of the late Leo and Cecelia Conner Lynch. He was a Supervisor with NuCor Steel before retiring Joe was a member of Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife Margaret Holloman Lynch; a son, Randy "JoeJoe" (Dawn) Lynch; daughter, Judith "Celeste "Celie" Lynch; step-daughter, Katie (Bill) Cieluch; brothers, James Ray (Dot) Lynch, Cecil (Jackie) Lynch; sister, Janet (Ronnie) Russ; grandchildren, Ashley Tomlinson, Kelley Lynch, Katie Wall. He is preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Leo Lynch, two brothers, Leo Legrand Lynch, Rue Allen Lynch, two sisters, Helen Perkins, Ruby Evans. He was first married to Katie Harrelson Lynch, the mother of his children.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC

Published in SCNow on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC 29501
(843) 346-7322
