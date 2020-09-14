Joe
Lynch
EFFINGHAM -- Rannie Joseph Lynch, 71, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, Sept.15 at 2:00 p.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Monday at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Lynch was born in Florence County, the son of the late Leo and Cecelia Conner Lynch. He was a Supervisor with NuCor Steel before retiring Joe was a member of Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife Margaret Holloman Lynch; a son, Randy "JoeJoe" (Dawn) Lynch; daughter, Judith "Celeste "Celie" Lynch; step-daughter, Katie (Bill) Cieluch; brothers, James Ray (Dot) Lynch, Cecil (Jackie) Lynch; sister, Janet (Ronnie) Russ; grandchildren, Ashley Tomlinson, Kelley Lynch, Katie Wall. He is preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Leo Lynch, two brothers, Leo Legrand Lynch, Rue Allen Lynch, two sisters, Helen Perkins, Ruby Evans. He was first married to Katie Harrelson Lynch, the mother of his children.
