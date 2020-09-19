1/
Juanita R. McLaughlin
Juanita R.

McLaughlin

Juanita R. McLaughlin, 90, of Florence, SC passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Mrs. McLaughlin was born in Conway, SC a daughter of the late Robert M. "Bob" Roberts and Ruby Singleton Roberts. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and retired after 38 years with Bell South. She was a past president of the Telephone Pioneers and had volunteered with Hug-A-Bears.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Harrell A. Hill; second husband, I.J.L. "Buddy" McLaughlin, Jr.; brothers, Odell Roberts, Carl Roberts, Howard Roberts, and Wayne Roberts; sisters, Garnett Johnson and Christine Causey.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda Hudson of Florence; grandchildren, Heather Hudson and Bradley (Vanetta) Hudson, both of Florence; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Hudson, Kayli Hudson, Brooklyn Hudson, and Caleb Brock; sister, Barbara (James) Lewis of Conway.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 524 S. Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501 or to the Jayne Boswell Animal Shelter, PO Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be observed.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Published in SCNow on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
(843) 662-5251
