Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise



Walling-Erwin



81,of Marion,died Saturday,September 12, 2020 at her residence after a long term illness.She was born in Orangeburg,SC,daughter of the late Charlie Walling&Mary Williams Walling.Predeceased by her husband,Fred Erwin,a brother,Henry Walling&a sister,Pearleen Lane.She was retired from Marion School District 1&Food Lion.She is survived by a sister,Betty Drew of Burgaw,NC, two children,Robert(Scotty) Shand& Sheila(Sissy) Stephens,both of Marion,SC;4 grandsons,5 great grandchildren&one special family friend,Edna Jones



Myrtle Beach Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store