Louise Walling-Erwin
1938 - 2020
Louise

Walling-Erwin

81,of Marion,died Saturday,September 12, 2020 at her residence after a long term illness.She was born in Orangeburg,SC,daughter of the late Charlie Walling&Mary Williams Walling.Predeceased by her husband,Fred Erwin,a brother,Henry Walling&a sister,Pearleen Lane.She was retired from Marion School District 1&Food Lion.She is survived by a sister,Betty Drew of Burgaw,NC, two children,Robert(Scotty) Shand& Sheila(Sissy) Stephens,both of Marion,SC;4 grandsons,5 great grandchildren&one special family friend,Edna Jones

Myrtle Beach Funeral Home

Published in SCNow from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach
4505 Highway 17 Bypass South
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843-293-4505
