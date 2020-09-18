1/
Luther Henry Floyd Jr.
Luther Henry

Floyd, Jr.

Luther Henry Floyd, Jr., 81, of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Mr. Floyd was born a son of the late Annie Maria Galloway Floyd and Luther Henry Floyd, Sr. He was a member of South Florence Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. Mr. Floyd worked as a sales representative in the food and drug industry for over 40 years and retired from Thomas & Howard.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Yarborough and his sister, Rhoda E. Floyd.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Floyd, and grandchild, Hunter Campbell of Florence and his fiancé, Kelly Goebel, of Edgewater, Maryland.

Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 on Saturday, September 19, at South Florence Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Home.

Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM -3:00 PM on Saturday at the Church.

Family requests that all attendees to the visitation and service to please wear a mask. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Florence Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Published in SCNow on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
South Florence Baptist Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
03:00 PM
South Florence Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
(843) 662-5251
