Marjorie Wilson Wise
Marjorie Wilson

Wise

MARION -- Marjorie Wilson Wise passed away, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at MUSC of Marion after a brief illness. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mullins Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Wise was born in Mullins, SC, a daughter of the late Woodrow W. and Jodie Dozier Wilson. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Nursing and a retired Registered Nurse. Mrs. Wise was a member of Mullins Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are her husband, Jerome G. "Jake" Wise, Sr. of the home; sons, Jerome G. Wise II (Michelle) of Bennettsville, SC, Ross D Wise (Ashley) of Yulee, FL and Matthew W. Wise of Marion, SC; sisters, Mary Ellen Stokes (Carl) of Columbia, SC, Libby Smith (Jerrell) of Friendship, SC and Vivian Johnson of Waynesville, NC; and three grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Mullins Presbyterian Church, 809 Sandy Bluff Rd, Mullins, SC 29574.

An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.

Published in SCNow on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mullins Presbyterian Church
