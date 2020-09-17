Marjorie Wilson
Wise
MARION -- Marjorie Wilson Wise passed away, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at MUSC of Marion after a brief illness. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mullins Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Wise was born in Mullins, SC, a daughter of the late Woodrow W. and Jodie Dozier Wilson. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Nursing and a retired Registered Nurse. Mrs. Wise was a member of Mullins Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are her husband, Jerome G. "Jake" Wise, Sr. of the home; sons, Jerome G. Wise II (Michelle) of Bennettsville, SC, Ross D Wise (Ashley) of Yulee, FL and Matthew W. Wise of Marion, SC; sisters, Mary Ellen Stokes (Carl) of Columbia, SC, Libby Smith (Jerrell) of Friendship, SC and Vivian Johnson of Waynesville, NC; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Mullins Presbyterian Church, 809 Sandy Bluff Rd, Mullins, SC 29574.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
