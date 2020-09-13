1/
Sam Knight Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sam

Knight Jr.

LAKE CITY -- Sam Knight, Jr. age 86, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home after an illness. A church service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. John United Methodist Church, directed by Floyd Funeral Home, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Covid-19 precautions will be observed, with social distancing and face masks required for all services, funeral and visitation.

Born in Florence County he was a son of the late Samuel Willie Knight and Pauline Viola Weaver Knight. He worked with Baxter Laboratory, Tupperware Inc. and Koppers Lumberyard. He served in the United States Army, and was a member of St. John United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Samuel Tony Knight; a great-grandchild, B. J. Wilkes.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Green Knight; three daughters, Paula Matthews of Coward, Cynthia Floyd (David) of New Zion, Robin Nettles (Johnny) of Lake City; one sister, Barbara Ann McGee (John William) of Greenwood, SC; one brother, David Knight (Catherine) of Marion, NC; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

Online Condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SCNow on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved