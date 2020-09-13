Theresa Deborah



Lacey



Theresa Deborah Lacey is the eldest of four children born to the proud parentage of the late George Andrew Wilson and Mrs. Ora L. Wilson on November 29, 1960 in Florence South Carolina. After 59 years, 9 months and 2 days of pretense, on August 31, 2020 at 10:10 a.m., she stood at the altar of God with the cross in front of her and this old world behind her and thus transitioned from labor to reward, surrounded by her loved ones. Though her transitioning has left a vacancy in our hearts, we are all better people today because she crossed our path.



As a baby, Theresa or "Treesa" as she was affectionately called by family and close friends resided in Brooklyn, New York with her parents. She began school in the New York City Public School System but for middle school attended Hannah-Pamplico while she resided with her grandparents the late Mr. Boria and Mrs. Allean Robinson in Pamplico, South Carolina. It is during the time that she learned the importance of hard work, as she was required to help out on the family farm. After returning to New York, she attended JHS 210, and later John Adams High School. After attending John Adams High School, she attended Wagner College.



Treesa was known by many titles but the one she was most fond of was "mommy." She loved her children more than life itself as illustrated over the years by her countless acts of self-neglect in order to ensure they not only had what they needed, but also what they wanted. Although her children were well aware of the fine line and when not to cross it, she would never hesitate to be the friend needed in times of trial and trouble. Theresa leaves to mourn and cherish her legacy of selflessness and service to others, her husband of 39 years, Mr. Maurice Lacey of Valley Stream, New York; Mother: Ora L. "Betty" Wilson of Pamplico, South Carolina; Daughters: Dr. Tamiquia "Tee-Gee" Tyesha (Fulton Woodbury) Simon of the home, Tesha Natasha (Kreisha Pierre) Lacey of Jamaica, New York; Son: Michael Antoine (NaTesha Carolina) Lacey of Valley Stream, New York; Grand-daughters: Tamazia Simon of Orangeburg, South Carolina and Melani Lacey of Jamaica, New York; Grandsons: Paul Simon, Jr. of the home, Maurice Andre "Trey" Lacey, III of Brooklyn, New York, and Michael Antoine "Mike-Mike" Lacey of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Sisters: Tracey (Randy) Williams of Pamplico, South Carolina and Tammy Hodge of Valley Stream, New York; Brother, George "Greg" (Adalia) Wilson of Elmont, New York; a very special niece who was like a daughter, Shana M. Williams of Laurel, Maryland; a cousin who was like a son, Marcus Bartell of Bronx, New York; Nieces: Shaniece Wilson of the Bronx, New York, Shanell Wilson of Elmont, New York, and Annette Strickland of St. Albans, New York; Nephews: Jordan Hodge of Valley Stream, New York and Gregory Wilson of Elmont, New York; Brother-in-law: Whitney Ricardo "Ricky" McFarland, of Long Island, New York; Sisters- in - Law: Aurelia Strickland of St. Albans, New York and Xenia (Reynoldo) Beckford of Costa Rico; Aunts: Gracie Allen (James) Porter of Nashville, Tennessee and Ann P. McDaniels of Florence, South Carolina; Uncles: Calvin Earnest "Pig" (Georgia) Robinson of Pamplico, South Carolina and Antonio Scott of Toledo, Ohio; Great-aunts: Susie Timmons of Pamplico, South Carolina, and Ethel Bruce of Brooklyn, New York. 3 very special friends, Selena Freeman-Scott, Carolyn Dixon, and Tomasina Riddick. She also leaves behind a multitude of cousins, neighbors, and friends. Services was in the professional hands of Backus Funeral Home LLC.



