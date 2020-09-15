1/1
Victoria Jean Caulder Player
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria Jean Caulder

Player

Victoria "Jean" Caulder Player passed away September 8, 2020 in her home in Florence, South Carolina. If you knew Victoria, affectionally known as "Rock" in High School, you loved her. Without a doubt when you were around her you were sure to spend most of your time laughing. She always had the best stories to tell and was the first one to tell you exactly what was on her mind. She was a loving and caring Mom, sister, daughter, friend and such an independent soul. She was loved by so many and we sure are going to miss her. We know she is dancing in heaven with her loved ones. She was a High School Cheerleader, Miss Junior at McClenaghan High School and Miss Florence-Darlington Tech. She retired as a Licensed Insurance Agent and worked in the insurance business her entire career. Born July 1, 1952 in Dillon, SC, Victoria was the daughter of the late Utley and Valentina Caulder. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Lee Church of Florence, SC, and Ashley (Keisha) Church of Charleston, SC; brothers, James (Trisha) Caulder and her twin, Victor (Jeanette) Caulder, both of Florence, SC; sister, Nancy Fulmer of St. Augustine, FL; two grandchildren; one nephew; five nieces; five great-nephews and nine great-nieces. A Celebration of Victoria's Life will be held by the family at a later date. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SC Shriner's Hospital.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home

Florence, South Carolina

www.cainfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SCNow on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC 29505
843-665-7177
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved