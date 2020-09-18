William Richard
Byrd Jr.
DARLINGTON -- William Richard Byrd, Jr., age 74, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service, and other times at 1053 Georgeanna Ln. Darlington.
Born September 2, 1946, Richard was the son of the late William Richard Byrd, Sr. and the late Merle Hodge Byrd. He was owner and operator of Byrd Plumbing and was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Donna Hoffman Byrd; sons, Vincent Byrd of Atlanta, GA, Darren (Laura) Byrd of Darlington, and Jennings (Jill) Byrd of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Kingsley and Karoline Byrd; sister, Roseanne Robinson; many extended family members; and his dog, Dudley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Darlington County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1655 Hartsville, SC 29551; or to Central Baptist Church, 512 Spring St. Darlington, SC 29532.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
.