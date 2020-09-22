Alene Stricklen
Miles
DARLINGTON – Alene Stricklen Miles, age 87, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. The family will hold a private graveside service at Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born December 1, 1932, Alene was the daughter of the late Corbett Stricklen and Lovella Brown Stricklen. She retired from the banking industry after 26 years due to her health. She was a faithful member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Darlington, serving in many capacities before her health declined. Alene enjoyed doing crafts, sewing quilts, tending to her flowers and her little vegetable garden, and enjoyed sharing them with her friends and neighbors.
Surviving are her two wonderful sons, Rev. Donnie (Trudy) Miles of Florence, and Steve (Mary Lee) Miles of Darlington; five grandsons and 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Phillip (Vevelyn) Stricklen of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life for over 60 years, Iven Miles, who died in 2013; two sisters, Lila Mae Griggs and Ardella Jane Sanderson; six brothers, Ivey, Edward, Henry, Harrison, Allard, and Beattie.
Memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 231 Syracuse St. Darlington, SC 29532.
