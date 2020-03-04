Blank Blank Blank

Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 3, 2020
23 of 23 words: BOSVILLE MACDONALD James Alexander (Of Sleat) On March 4, 2020. Private family funeral. Donations welcome to Myotonic Dystrophy Support Group via www.jstampandsons.co.uk .

