Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 3, 2020
: BOSVILLE MACDONALD James Alexander (Of Sleat) On March 4, 2020. Private family funeral. Donations welcome to Myotonic Dystrophy Support Group via www.jstampandsons.co.uk .
