|
|
|
MACKENZIE Rev A. Cameron (Freuchie, Fife)
Passed away peacefully, on July 4, 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved husband to Joyce, father to Fergus, Roddy and Martin, father-in-law to Margaret, Johanna and Lynda, special grandpa to Scott, Kirsty, Iain James, Michael, Duncan, Ciara, Cameron, Julia, Lisa and Jack. Great-grandfather to Chloe, Scarlett-Rose and Mia. Companion and good friend to Eileen. Due to current restrictions, funeral service private. The family would ask that if the local villagers of the parish would like to turn out to pay their respects on Tuesday, July 14. The funeral cortege will be passing through Falkland at 12.50 pm, travelling along New Road onto the Pleasance where it will be turning left at the school, then onto Newton of Falkland for 12.55 pm and then into Freuchie for 1 pm, please maintain a safe and social distance when coming out to show your respects.
Published in The Scotsman on July 9, 2020