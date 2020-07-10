Home

It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved mother, Agnes (Nancy) Brewster (nee Farquhar), (1924 - 2020). Mother, an inspiration to all our lives, died peacefully, on July 7, 2020. Much loved wife of Alex Brewster (deceased) and mum to Nan, Linda, Alex, Janice and David (deceased). Treasured grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be private due to current restrictions. There is an opportunity to say your farewells as the cortège travels to Ratho Cemetery, on Thursday, July 16, at 12.40 pm, from Bonnington Mains Farm House.
Published in The Scotsman on July 10, 2020
