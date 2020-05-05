|
FINDLAY Agnes Elizabeth (Betty) (South Edinburgh / Stranraer)
Died peacefully, on April 27, 2020, in an Edinburgh Care Home three months after having a stroke. Betty, was much loved mother of Chris and Mark, mother-in-law of Anne and Jackie and granny of (the late) Allan, Kate, Sarah and Jack. She leaves behind her younger sisters Jean and Anne.
A private cremation will be held in Edinburgh on Wednesday, May 6.
A memorial service will be held, when possible. No flowers please, however donations to local homeless charity are welcome. (www.stepstohope.co.uk/donations)
Published in The Scotsman on May 5, 2020