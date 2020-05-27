|
NOTMAN Agnes (Edinburgh / Inverness)
Peacefully, in Cradlehall Nursing Home, Inverness, on Friday, May 22, 2020, Agnes White Cluness, (formerly of Myrtletown Park, Westhill, Inverness and Barnton, Edinburgh), beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved mother of Kirsten, Fraser and Alison, dear mother-in-law of Mark, Sandra and Iain, a loving granny, great-granny, dearly loved sister of Jean and loved by all the extended family and friends.
Funeral private due to current circumstances. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be sent to the funeral directors for Cradlehall Nursing Home, Inverness. All enquiries to Alasdair Rhind, Funeral Directors, Sutherland House, Bank Street, Tain.
Published in The Scotsman on May 27, 2020