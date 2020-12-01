|
GRANT Agnes Urquhart (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, on November 19, 2020, at Abbots Leigh Manor Nursing Home, North Somerset. Agnes, aged 92 years, known as Nancy, widow of Archibald and a much loved mother and grandmother.
Gone but will never be forgotten. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Nailsea, North Somerset, on Monday, December 14, at 11 am, followed by a family cremation. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Arthur E Davey & sons, funeral director, 82 Silver Street, Nailsea, BS48 2DS, or online via aedavey.co.uk.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 1, 2020