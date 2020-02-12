|
BLACK Agnes Weddell (Nancy) (Edinburgh)
At Murrayfield House, on February 4, 2020. Nancy, much loved wife of the late Prof Henry Black, dear mother of Alice and nana of Catherine and Judy and a loving great-grandmother to Sam, Leo and Jessica. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, February 20, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 12, 2020