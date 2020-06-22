Home

CHRISTIANSON Aileen (Edinburgh)
On Friday, June 12, 2020, from cancer. Former senior lecturer at the University of Edinburgh on Scottish literature and women's writing and a senior editor of The Collected Letters of Thomas and Jane Welsh Carlyle. Dear sister, beloved friend and colleague, she will be sadly missed by the many people whose lives she brightened.
"Who will make the jokes now?"
A private funeral is to be held. Donations in Aileen's memory may be made to Rape Crisis Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on June 22, 2020
