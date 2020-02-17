|
MAXWELL Ailsa (Edinburgh)
After Dumfries Academy and her first year at Edinburgh University, Ailsa was recruited to work in Hut 6, at Bletchley Park, decrypting Enigma messages and was on duty when news of the German surrender was received. Her research at the university contributed to the award winning study "Scottish Population History". With her late husband Stuart, she brought up a family and also researched on goldsmiths and other Scottish historical records. Missed by her granddaughters Anna and Rowan, her sons Ian and Sandy, daughter-in-law Patsy and niece Jane and all those who knew her. Ailsa spent her last year well cared for in Spring Gardens Care Home in Portobello. Cremation at 3 pm, on Friday, February 21, at Seafield Crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 17, 2020