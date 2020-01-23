Home

Rev Ainslie WALTON

WALTON Rev Ainslie (Glasgow)
Died on January 13, 2020, peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, after a short illness. Former minister of Kent Road, St Vincent, Glasgow and Buckie North Churches, teacher at Stirling High School and Lornshill Academy, Alloa and lecturer at Aberdeen University. Funeral to be held on January 31, at 12 noon, at the Linn Crematorium, Glasgow, followed by a service of remembrance at Langside Church, at 1 pm. Refreshments will be served in the church hall after the service. Donations at the door will be for the Vascular Annex, Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Flowers welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 23, 2020
