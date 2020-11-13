|
BROWN Alan Milne (Edinburgh)
Alan died early on November 7, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Dearly loved by wife Mary, children Euan and Rachel and brother Nigel. He will be missed by all who knew him. Late of the Round Table/ 41 Club, Edinburgh High Constables, The Housing Corporation, Canmore Housing Association. Private funeral due to Covid restrictions. Webcast details are available from the family. Donations welcome to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 13, 2020