Alan GRAY

Alan GRAY Notice
GRAY Alan (Hamilton)
Peacefully, at Hairmyres Hospital, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Alan, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Barry, Colin and David, father-in-law of Lesley, Lynn and Nicole and a devoted grandpa of Jenna, Matthew, Joanne, Kira, Damon and Bronte. Funeral service on Monday, March 2, at Hillhouse Parish Church, Hamilton, at 11.30 am, and thereafter to South Lanarkshire Crematorium, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 26, 2020
