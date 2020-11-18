|
|
|
HISLOP Alan (Willowbrae)
Peacefully, on November 7, 2020,
at the Royal Infirmary, with his eldest son by his side throughout,
Alan, aged 78. Loving husband of the late June, much loved father and grandfather. Alan will be greatly missed by all who knew him and will be remembered as a strong, dignified and hardworking man, respected for his contributions as an engineer,
who touched the lives of all who knew him. Private funeral, due to current restrictions.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 18, 2020