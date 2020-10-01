Home

McINTYRE
Alan M. (Morningside, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on September 24, 2020, following a short illness aged 86,
Alan M. McIntyre, beloved husband of the late Maureen, much loved father of Jane and the late Rupert. Following an adventurous life spent in Dundee, Somerset, Lincolnshire, Aberdeenshire and Beirut he settled in Morningside. Alan is affectionately remembered by his many friends and family around the world. Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral will be held.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 1, 2020
