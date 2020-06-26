|
PENMAN Alan William (Edinburgh)
Catherine and family would like to thank relatives, friends, NHS colleagues and neighbours for their many kind messages, cards and flowers. Special thanks for their care to the wonderful doctors and nurses of Ward 71, Royal Victoria Building, Western General, Dr Roy Robertson and staff of Muirhouse Medical Practice and WT Dunbar & Sons Funeral care. Donations welcome to the RNLI (www.rnli.org) and Ward 71(www.elhf.co.uk).
Published in The Scotsman on June 26, 2020