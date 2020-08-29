|
|
|
ROBERTSON Alan (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home with his family, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Alan, beloved husband of Katy, father and
father-in-law of Paula and Eric, Lindsay, Pete and Nicky, grandad of Lochlain, Cameron, Flynn, Rory, Annie and Sula and godfather of Stu, Matt and Jenni, much loved by all. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private funeral service but all enquiries to William Purves Funeral Directors, on 0131 447 5858. Any donations to either Marie Curie Hospice or the Urostomy Association.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 29, 2020