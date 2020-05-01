|
SHARP Alan Wattie (Edinburgh)
Very peacefully, at home, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, Alan, aged 69, dearly loved husband and best friend of Flora, dear brother of Russell and Sandy, dear brother-in-law, much loved "Uncle Al" to his many nephews and nieces and friend to many. Alan bore periods of major illness over many years with great courage and positivity. A natural gentleman who lived a contented and very purposeful life. After a career in the Central Legal Office of the NHS, Alan used his many abilities in charitable work, particularly in fundraising for Maggie's Centre. Funeral service private due to current restrictions. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on May 1, 2020