Very peacefully, at home, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, Alan, aged 69, dearly loved husband and best friend of Flora, dear brother of Russell and Sandy, dear brother-in-law, much loved "Uncle Al" to his many nephews and nieces and friend to many. Alan bore periods of major illness over many years with great courage and positivity. A natural gentleman who lived a contented and very purposeful life. After a career in the Central Legal Office of the NHS, Alan used his many abilities in charitable work, particularly in fundraising for Maggie's Centre. Funeral service private due to current restrictions. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on May 1, 2020
