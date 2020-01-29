Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan WISHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan WISHART

Notice Condolences

Alan WISHART Notice
WISHART Alan (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Alan, aged 74 years, loving husband of Elizabeth (nee Maltman), brother-in-law to Donald and Mary, uncle to Alison and Fiona, brother to John, Joan and Myra. Funeral service will be held at Our Lady and St Ninian's RC Church, Bannockburn, on Wednesday, February 5, at 11 am, thereafter to Bannockburn Cemetery, for approximately 11.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. RIP. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, to be given to Cancer Centre and Town Break.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -