|
|
|
WISHART Alan (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Alan, aged 74 years, loving husband of Elizabeth (nee Maltman), brother-in-law to Donald and Mary, uncle to Alison and Fiona, brother to John, Joan and Myra. Funeral service will be held at Our Lady and St Ninian's RC Church, Bannockburn, on Wednesday, February 5, at 11 am, thereafter to Bannockburn Cemetery, for approximately 11.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. RIP. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, to be given to Cancer Centre and Town Break.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 29, 2020