|
|
|
WRIGHT Alan (Edinburgh, Lanark, Glasgow)
With stoicism, at home in Balerno, on Monday, September 21, 2020. Much loved husband of Caroline, dear father of Nick, Mike, and Anna and grandfather of Alexander and Jamie. Former Consultant Anaesthetist at University Hospital Wishaw. Alan will be greatly missed by family, friends and former colleagues. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service has taken place. Donations in memory of Alan can be made to Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 7, 2020