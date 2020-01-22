|
BEVERIDGE Alec (Elie, Fife)
Peacefully, at Earlsferry House Care Home, Elie, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, after a long illness borne with great fortitude, Alec, formerly of Greenbank, Elie. Loving husband of the late and much missed Sandra and father of Bruce and Emma. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, January 29, at 10.15 am, to which all family and friends are invited. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, on leaving the service, to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 22, 2020