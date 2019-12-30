Home

At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on December 22, 2019, Alex, aged 94 years and former Town Clerk of Bo'ness, beloved husband of the late Nancy, much loved dad of Chris, Alan and Jill, loving father-in-law of Janice and a devoted granpa of Colin, Catriona and Jessica. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 30, 2019
