BROWNLIE Alexander John, CBE (Gattonside)
Peacefully, at home, on June 5, 2020, Sandy, of BSW Timber Ltd, dearly loved husband of Maude, loving father of Jane, Kate, Clare and Alexander, kind and respected stepfather of Liz and Trish and grandfather to his many grandchildren. On Friday, June 12, the hearse will leave Hoebridge Road East, Gattonside at 11.10 am, travelling via Main Street, Gattonside - Market Square, Melrose at 11.20 am - High Street - then onwards to BSW Timber Offices, East End, Earlston. At 11.40 am, the hearse will leave Earlston via the High Street and onwards to Borders Crematorium for a private cremation which will be livestreamed from 11.55 am, at www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view Login/orderID:35237 Password wxekvvaz Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for Help for Heroes and the Gurkha Welfare Trust may be forwarded to
Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE.
Published in The Scotsman on June 10, 2020