PORTEOUS Dr Alexander
(known as Jack) (St Andrews)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, with his devoted family by his side, on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved husband to Margaret, much loved father to John and wife Liz and treasured papa to Max. Private family interment followed by a service and celebration of life, to be held at St Leonard's Parish Church, Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews, at 11.45 am, on Thursday, January 30. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, can be made at the church to support the Intensive Care Unit at Edinburgh's Western General Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 17, 2020