Alexander ROLLO

ROLLO Alexander After a protracted illness Alexander (Alex) Rollo, aged 80, passed away on April 25, 2020, in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee. Survived by his beloved wife Melanie, his 3 children, Liz, Sandy and Charlie and his 7 grandchildren. Alex was born and raised in Dundee where he attended Morgan Academy. He moved to Carnoustie where he raised his family. Alex worked as a quantity surveyor and then as co owner of the pet shop in Carnoustie. He was a well liked and respected member of the community, actively involved with various community groups including the Carnoustie Walkers and Ramblers , the Carnoustie photo group and common weal, being an active bird watcher he was also a member of the Tayside Raptor Study Group. He will be missed by many. Melanie and the family would like to thank all staff on Ward 22, Ninewells who cared for Alex in his final days. Due to current circumstances the funeral will be held privately.
Published in The Scotsman on May 8, 2020
