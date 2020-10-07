Home

SCOTT Professor Alexander (Edinburgh)
Alex died peacefully, at home, on Sunday, September 20, 2020, aged 75 years. His service will be available on live webcast, (via www.obitus.com, username Yovu 1017, password 571429) on Friday, October 9, at 2 pm. But his girls are sorry current covid guidelines mean we cannot celebrate his life just now with those who miss him. We hope to gather together in 2021 to share our stories, memories and cherished moments of this incredible man. Any donations to www.helpmusicians.org.uk
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 7, 2020
