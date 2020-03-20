Home

At Ferryfield House, Edinburgh, after a short illness, on Monday, March 9, 2020, Alex, aged 92, beloved husband of the late Margaret and loving father of Douglas, Russell, Fiona and Nicola. Loving grandfather to Ben, Fraser, Holly, Iain, Beth, Hamish, Finn and Chloe and brother to Douglas. Born in Lochend, Alex worked with Bruce Peebles, in the UK and abroad until he retired in 1992, after which he was involved with St Thomas's Church, Great Junction Street, Leith, then Leith St Andrew's Church as well as Summerside Bowling Club, Edinburgh and the Probus Club. Alex's funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, March 27, at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 20, 2020
