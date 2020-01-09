|
DOIG Alexander Wood (Invergowrie / Linlithgow)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Monday, January 6, 2020, Alexander, loving husband of the late Audrey and a dear dad, grandad, brother and uncle. Funeral service will be held at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Thursday, January 16, at 11 am, to which all are invited, followed by refreshments at Linlithgow Rose Social Club. Family flowers only, please. Donations after the service, if desired, to RNLI and Salvation Army.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 9, 2020