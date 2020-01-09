Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander DOIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Wood DOIG

Notice Condolences

Alexander Wood DOIG Notice
DOIG Alexander Wood (Invergowrie / Linlithgow)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Monday, January 6, 2020, Alexander, loving husband of the late Audrey and a dear dad, grandad, brother and uncle. Funeral service will be held at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Thursday, January 16, at 11 am, to which all are invited, followed by refreshments at Linlithgow Rose Social Club. Family flowers only, please. Donations after the service, if desired, to RNLI and Salvation Army.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -