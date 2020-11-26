Home

GRAHAM Alexia (nee Robinson) (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, aged 74, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, after a short illness on November 22, 2020. Beloved mother of Rebecca and Alexander and mother-in-law of Alex and Gemma. Proud and loving grandmother to Freja and Zenia
An all-round wonderful person and friend to many, she will be missed immensely. Private funeral due to Covid. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to The MS Society or Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 26, 2020
